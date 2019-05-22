You are here

Home > Consumer

SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 2:15 PM

BP_Huawei P30_220519_87.jpg
Japanese telco SoftBank Corp's low-cost mobile brand Ymobile said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite smartphone, following the imposition of trade restrictions on the Chinese manufacturer by Washington.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese telco SoftBank Corp's low-cost mobile brand Ymobile said on Wednesday it would delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite smartphone, following the imposition of trade restrictions on the Chinese manufacturer by Washington.

The smartphone from Huawei Technologies was due to go on sale on Friday but a SoftBank spokesman said the telco wanted to be confident it could sell the product in light of the US restrictions.

The US Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying US goods last week, a major escalation in the trade war between the world's two top economies, saying the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.

Another Japanese telco, KDDI Corp, said on Wednesday it was putting the launch of the Huawei P30 Lite Premium handset on hold. Japan's largest telco, NTT Docomo , said it was considering putting on hold reservations for the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The United States temporarily eased the restrictions on Huawei on Monday, to minimise disruption for customers. The move is likely to allow companies such as Google to continue providing support such as software updates to Huawei smartphones sold on or before May 16.

Alphabet Inc's Google suspended some business with Huawei, Reuters reported on Sunday. The firm's smartphones run on Google's Android operating system.

REUTERS

Consumer

Mobile services provider redONE debuts in Singapore with S$8-28 monthly plans, free data-roaming in Malaysia

China Star Food raises S$4.3m from fully subscribed rights issue

Jamie Oliver: TV star and man on a mission

Adidas, Nike, PUMA say new tariffs on China would be 'catastrophic'

US McDonald's hit with sexual harassment complaints

Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant chain collapses

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
2 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

Must Read

lwx_hdb_220519_52.jpg
May 22, 2019
Real Estate

HDB launches over 6,700 new flats, including units in Tengah, Kallang Whampoa

May 22, 2019
Consumer

Mobile services provider redONE debuts in Singapore with S$8-28 monthly plans, free data-roaming in Malaysia

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

May 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Unit’s ex-interim CEO suing Pine Capital for alleged discrimination and/or prejudice

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening