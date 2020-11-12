You are here

Home > Consumer

Sony PS5 sold out online as pandemic chills real-world retailing

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 9:51 AM

nz_ps5_121143.jpg
Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) console launched in core markets on Thursday to intense interest online, but with first day real-world sales limited to pre-order pick-ups due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has driven a boom in gaming demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) console launched in core markets on Thursday to intense interest online, but with first day real-world sales limited to pre-order pick-ups due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has driven a boom in gaming demand.

Sony has made launch sales online only to maintain social distancing, calling for consumers to "be safe, stay home, and place your order online".

The next-generation console, which retails for US$500 or US$400 without a disk-drive, was sold out on major retailing sites in Japan with some conducting lotteries to distribute limited stock.

On Japan's top flea market platform from Mercari, consoles were selling for more than US$900.

Pent-up demand for the PS5, which offers cutting-edge graphics, faster load times and a new controller with immersive feedback, has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has seen consumers flock to gaming but has strained supply chains.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Analysts see shortages of consoles from Sony and rival Microsoft, which launched Xbox devices on Tuesday, extending into 2021.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Biden names longtime aide Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he has chosen Ron Klain, a seasoned Democratic...

Nov 12, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Thursday's open; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains from Wall Street as technology stocks recovered...

Nov 12, 2020 09:47 AM
Government & Economy

Japanese PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-US ties

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden by...

Nov 12, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's machinery orders fall, clouding outlook for capital spending recovery

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders fell for the first time in three months in September and at faster than...

Nov 12, 2020 09:41 AM
Companies & Markets

Hyphens Pharma books provision for unsold Covid-19 test kits; Q3 profit halves

HYPHENS Pharma International's net profit shrank by 53 per cent to S$847,000 for the third quarter, from S$1.8...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CapitaLand has a global philanthropic footprint in battle against Covid-19

Cybersecurity talent gap leaves Singapore firms exposed

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Rates gaming on mortgage relief in Singapore set to unwind

URA's removal of some price information puts data transparency in focus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for