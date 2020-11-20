You are here

Home > Consumer

Temasek launches vehicle to super-charge agriculture, food deals

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 4:15 PM

[SINGAPORE] Temasek International is setting up a new vehicle to help accelerate and manage agricultural and food investments as part of a multibillion-dollar push into the market.

Anuj Maheshwari, managing director of Agribusiness, said the platform will have two main missions - to help agri-food portfolio companies build the operational capabilities needed to get products off the drawing board and into the market, and to help them build the manufacturing and production scale "to the next level". The plans come as the Singapore government-owned investment firm becomes an increasingly important dealmaker in the sector globally. It has invested more than US$5 billion in the agri-food industry in the past five years, backing fake-meat makers such as Impossible Foods and established giants like Bayer as Singapore targets a strategic goal of getting 30 per cent of its food requirements from local sources by 2030.

Life-science and agribusiness investments made up 8 per cent of its S$306 billion portfolio as at March, up from 4 per cent in 2017.

"The startups and the innovators have realised there are products that customers can accept but they need to be scaled up and that's where capital will be required," Mr Maheshwari said, adding that governments, regulators and established suppliers would need to help the industry. "The platform will probably have a role to play in that."

Mr Maheshwari also said the nature of Temasek's deals are flexible. While it has long preferred to be a minority investor, it recently bought a majority stake in Israeli micro-irrigation firm Rivulis and backed the existing management team.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The exact details of whether the platform will include Temasek's existing investments, be wholly owned by the firm or a joint venture with external partners have yet to be decided. Previous platforms include Pavilion Energy, which was started with S$1 billion in 2013 with a focus on liquefied natural gas, and the US$500 million O2 Power renewable energy platform jointly established with EQT Infrastructure.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end the week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed the week with gains Friday though optimism over a vaccine was tempered by fears...

Nov 20, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for the 10th day

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Nov 20), all of which were imported...

Nov 20, 2020 03:46 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

DBS is seeking to wind up scandal-hit Novena Global Healthcare Pte Ltd (NGHPL), co-founded by Singaporean cousins...

Nov 20, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares gain for third straight week on vaccine cheer

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, gaining for a third straight week as optimism around potential...

Nov 20, 2020 03:29 PM
Real Estate

Mizuho to cut Singapore office space on work-from-home success: sources

[SINGAPORE] Mizuho Financial Group is set to trim its Singapore office space, as the Japanese bank looks to revamp...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for