'We're not going anywhere': Crocs tweets after last of factories' closure sparks social media panic

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 3:41 PM

colin-crocs-14.jpg
Fans of the colourful rubber footwear panicked last week when news began to swirl online that Crocs will soon stop making Crocs.
PHOTO: VICTOR J. BLUE/BLOOMBERG

IS Crocs saying goodbye?

But the company has since clarified that it is not shutting down, with consumers worldwide heaving a sigh of relief.

But the company has since clarified that it is not shutting down, with consumers worldwide heaving a sigh of relief.

Rather, the company will be going ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility in Italy and will now fully outsource the production of its shoes.

The company would continue to make its signature footwear through third-party manufacturers, a Crocs spokesman told US broadcaster CNBC .

The rumours were sparked after Crocs released a statement on its website last Tuesday, without elaborating on its details.

The statement read: "In connection with ongoing efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability, during the second quarter, the company closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico and moved ahead with plans to close its last manufacturing facility, which is located in Italy."

Twitter users did not take the news well.

One user wrote: "Having an existential crisis: Kif has informed me Crocs will be shutting down in the near future."

On Thursday, Crocs replied the user's tweet and said: "False alarm: We aren't going anywhere."

Crocs added in a subsequent tweet: "Take comfort, #CrocNation. Our future remains as bright, bold and colourful as ever."

In response to this, Twitter user Zarhabailey shared a photo of a pink pair of Crocs with grapefruit prints and said: "Thank God, what would I do without my Crocs!"

The company addressed the rumours in a fuller statement last Thursday.

"There have been multiple media reports that Crocs is winding down production in our owned manufacturing facilities," the statement read.

"While accurate, some people have interpreted that to mean that Crocs will no longer be making and selling shoes.

"Quite the contrary, Crocs will continue to innovate, design and produce the most comfortable shoes on the planet."

THE STRAITS TIMES

