CRYPTIC CROSSWORD

Across

1 Mum meeting someone in Glasgow? It's supposed to be lucky (6)

5 'Goody' about to catch 'baddy' - they run at a moderate pace (8)

9 Tinge Monet conjured up for herbaceous plant (10)

10 Japanese ingredient is included by Maureen (4)

11 Embellish talk to be given at end of month (8)

12 Knowing about bar's closing and opening (6)

13 Member of tribe about to get instruction in English language (4)

15 What's having detrimental effect on mother, getting old? (8)

18 Pig a man's destroyed in one form of religion (8)

19 Help with a risky venture (4)

21 Major digital operator at ground level? (3,3)

23 Worst group for tackling tricky issue (8)

25 Instrument used by Charpentier (4)

26 Well planned, albeit needing someone to promote business (7,3)

27 Places like Plymouth, Southampton, each involved in games (8)

28 Country fare for major festival (6)

Down

2 Lively soldier drowning in booze (5)

3 Business groups getting on, type retained by American agency (9)

4 Islander in trouble not turning up (6)

5 Scruffy kids, a lot I smartened somehow after short time (15)

6 On the subject of business, the writer is lost for words (8)

7 Cheers when a politician enters US city (5)

8 Vibrancy of English boy in foreign country, blasting off loudly (9)

14 To kill time, I acted strangely (9)

16 Fighter, happy one attending common soldiers (9)

17 Terrible performer? Not a person taking charge (8)

20 US chum needs to obtain sum of money allocated (6)

22 Add more liquid to pot, we deduce! (3,2)

24 Old novelist in shed in the home counties (5)

YESTERDAY'S SOLUTION

Across: 1 Mysterious, 6 Ibis, 9 Shear, 10 Purchaser, 12 Despoil, 13 Gamer, 15 Tranche, 17 Stagers, 19 Outdoor, 21 Echelon, 22 Paste, 24 Artisan, 27 Egomaniac, 28 Frill, 29 Ever, 30 Retrospect

Down: 1 Mist, 2 Steadfast, 3 Euros, 4 Implore, 5 Unrolls, 7 Bosom, 8 Surprising, 11 Hogwash, 14 Atmosphere, 16 Cholera, 18 Eglantine, 20 Realise, 21 Enticer, 23 Score, 25 Safes, 26 Glut

