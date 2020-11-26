You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Geraldine Chin to take over as ExxonMobil APAC boss as Gan Seow Kee retires

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 4:39 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

pjimage (8).jpg
Geraldine Chin will be chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific effective Jan 1, when Gan Seow Kee retires.
PHOTOS: EXXONMOBIL

THE chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, Gan Seow Kee, will retire on Jan 1 next year after more than four decades with the company.

Taking over the top jobs will be Geraldine Chin, director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, the oil major said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Gan is also the president and director of ExxonMobil China Petroleum and Petrochemical Company, and serves as a director in Fujian Refining and Petrochemical Company as well as Sinopec SenMei (Fujian) Petroleum Company.

He joined Esso Singapore in 1979 and has held a variety of roles in manufacturing, sales and marketing, supply and trading, planning as well as finance, in Singapore and the US. This included leading ExxonMobil's global oil products supply and trading business based in the US.

Mr Gan joined Singapore's Council of Presidential Advisers in 2020.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He is also a vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and a board member of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

His successor, Ms Chin, joined ExxonMobil 32 years ago. The Singaporean has held positions in Singapore and the US, including in sales and marketing, supply and trading, planning, human resources and research.

She serves as a director of Sinopec SenMei (Fujian) Petroleum Company, and is involved in internal councils for the leadership development of women and Asians in ExxonMobil.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Most Singapore residential consumers satisfied with service by power retailers: survey

Japan bird flu outbreak spreads to farm in third prefecture

Gold gains as weak US jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes

Exxon, Total in talks over Mozambique LNG resource-sharing deal: sources

Exxon to cut up to 300 jobs in Canada

Oil rallies past eight-month high on US crude inventory draw, vaccine hopes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit to focus on 'providing sustainable rental income'

SPH Reit will now focus on providing "sustainable rental income" by minimising vacancies for FY2021, it said at an...

Nov 26, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt...

Nov 26, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish the day with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with further gains on Thursday, fuelled by optimism over the roll-out of...

Nov 26, 2020 04:26 PM
Consumer

Covid vaccine rush in China raises fears of booming black market

[BEIJING] Before a planned trip to the US, Cheng wanted to get vaccinated against Covid-19. To do so, he asked a...

Nov 26, 2020 04:15 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT draws SGX query after volume surge

UNITS of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) were hotly traded on Wednesday, prompting a query from the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for