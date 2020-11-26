Geraldine Chin to take over as ExxonMobil APAC boss as Gan Seow Kee retires

Geraldine Chin will be chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific effective Jan 1, when Gan Seow Kee retires.

THE chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, Gan Seow Kee, will retire on Jan 1 next year after more than four decades with the company.

Taking over the top jobs will be Geraldine Chin, director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, the oil major said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Gan is also the president and director of ExxonMobil China Petroleum and Petrochemical Company, and serves as a director in Fujian Refining and Petrochemical Company as well as Sinopec SenMei (Fujian) Petroleum Company.

He joined Esso Singapore in 1979 and has held a variety of roles in manufacturing, sales and marketing, supply and trading, planning as well as finance, in Singapore and the US. This included leading ExxonMobil's global oil products supply and trading business based in the US.

Mr Gan joined Singapore's Council of Presidential Advisers in 2020.

He is also a vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and a board member of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

His successor, Ms Chin, joined ExxonMobil 32 years ago. The Singaporean has held positions in Singapore and the US, including in sales and marketing, supply and trading, planning, human resources and research.

She serves as a director of Sinopec SenMei (Fujian) Petroleum Company, and is involved in internal councils for the leadership development of women and Asians in ExxonMobil.