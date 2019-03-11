You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds dump gold bets before jobs data spark rally

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

HEDGE funds are looking like fair-weather friends when it comes to gold. Investors dumped their bullion holdings as the metal flirted with erasing its 2019 advance.

But the move could prove to be premature. Last Friday, prices got a jolt after a report showed that US hiring in February was the weakest in more than a year. The news helped gold push back above US$1,300 an ounce amid renewed demand for a haven.

Gold has been caught in a tug of war. Four straight months of price gains amid economic hand-wringing gave way to losses in February as the US dollar gained traction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors are having to pick sides, said Chad Morganlander, a portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, which oversees US$2.5 billion. "I caution investors not to be so negative on haven assets, in particular as we start to see signs of the global deceleration," he said, adding that Friday's US jobs report could be a harbinger of things to come.

"Over the next three to six months, the trading perspective will start to shift to be more risk averse."

In the week ended March 5, hedge funds cut their gold net-long position by 54 per cent to of 47,872 futures and options, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published on Friday.

The holding, which measures the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, was the lowest in six weeks. The move came as short holdings jumped 21 per cent, the most since July.

Even while investors have trimmed their bullish holdings, they are still betting on price gains. The funds have been net-positive since early December.

Friday's job numbers represented "a potential buying opportunity for gold", Will Rhind, the chief executive officer at GraniteShares Gold Trust, said in an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York.

"We have a world which is slowing, and you have central banks around the world loosening monetary policy for that precise reason."

Other highlights from the CFTC data on commodities:

  • Corn: Hedge funds increased their net-short corn holding to 176,777 contracts. That is the most bearish since January 2018.

May corn futures dropped to a record low last Friday in Chicago on signs that American silos are bulging with excess inventories. The US government pegged domestic inventories higher than analysts had forecast, and cut its outlook for use of the grain in biofuel.

Even though there is more capacity to produce ethanol in the US than ever, low biofuel prices and comparatively higher costs for corn have made it difficult for producers to profitably operate facilities.

  • Wheat: Investors became more bearish on wheat as the world faces a global glut of the grain. The net-short holding reached 72,449 contracts, the most negative outlook in 11 months.

Global competition is ratcheting up for grain shipments, much to the chagrin of American farmers. US exports of corn and wheat will be smaller than previously predicted, the Department of Agriculture said Friday.

Favourable weather from Russia to North America has led to optimistic crop forecasts for the coming season and, in its first outlook for 2019, the United Nations has said that global wheat output may climb 4 per cent. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Baltic Exchange new Asia head eyes stronger regional presence

Hedge funds stay the course to bet on oil rally

Opec crude oil shipments to US sink to 30-year low

Keppel O&M clinches repeat order for semi rig worth about US$425m from Awilco

Venezuela must pay Conoco more than US$8b: World Bank

Malaysia says EU palm oil curbs lack scientific proof, breach WTO rules

Editor's Choice

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
4 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
5 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

Must Read

BT_20190311_LLINSURERSTURN_3719878.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

BT_20190311_JABEERSMOA_3719474.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Consumer

APB Singapore wants Asia to say cheers to zero-alcohol Heineken

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening