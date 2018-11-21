You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Investors flee oil as stock rout, OPEC doubts turn up pressure

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 6:17 AM

2018-10-17T055501Z_377788243_RC1CCF966DF0_RTRMADP_3_OIL-OPEC-USA.JPG
Investors fled oil in droves on Tuesday, repelled by a toxic mix that included a global sell-off in stocks, rising doubts on OPEC's commitment to production cuts and escalating trade tensions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Investors fled oil in droves on Tuesday, repelled by a toxic mix that included a global sell-off in stocks, rising doubts on OPEC's commitment to production cuts and escalating trade tensions.

Since hitting a four-year high in early October, crude prices have now crashed almost 30 per cent. They set a new low for the year on Tuesday, falling more than 6 per cent in New York and London. It was the second huge loss for the barrel in just over a week.

Crude joined a rout in equities that saw US stocks plunge on heavy trading, as investors fretted about an American confrontation with China over trade, signs of a retail slowdown and cracks in the credit market. US president Donald Trump added pressure on oil when he said that Saudi Arabia has been "responsive" to requests to keep prices low, calling into question OPEC's resolve to trim output.

"This had the smell and feel of a liquidation trade," said Michael Hiley, head of OTC energy trading at LPS Futures in New York. "The Saudis have sent messages that they are going to discuss production cuts, but in the meantime we've moved down so much that guys are just getting out."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery sank US$3.77 to settle at US$53.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 6.6 per cent. Total volume traded was 51 per cent above the 100-day average, while a measure of market volatility jumped to the highest since February 2016.

Brent for January settlement dropped US$4.26 to US$62.53 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, the lowest since December. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$9.10 premium to WTI.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday that the country and its OPEC allies need to watch the oil market in the coming weeks before making any decisions to reduce output. That wait-and-see approach appears to contrast with Saudi Arabia's call for cuts, just weeks before a key summit in Vienna.

"The recent slide in oil prices reflects the worsening outlook for oil demand," said Cailin Birch, a global economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit in London. "We expect the pace of growth in both the US and China to slow heading into 2019, which will maintain downward pressure."

A report from the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute offered a bullish note for oil investors, finding that US crude stockpiles fell 1.55 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That runs counter to a Bloomberg survey of analysts that predicted inventories rose for a ninth straight week. The U.S. Energy Department will release official supply numbers on Wednesday.

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

GE shakes up leadership in ailing power business

Incoming Petrobras CEO rules out privatisation

Coal pollution may rise in UK if Brexit comes without a deal: analysts

Australia blocks CK Group's A$13 billion bid for APA pipelines

GE shakes up power unit leadership, taps retired exec to help

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

BT_20181121_PCARTIERWV3X_3622808.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Consumer

Cartier reopens its ION flagship boutique

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening