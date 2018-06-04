You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Rich nations spend US$100b a year on fossil fuels despite climate pledges

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 11:43 AM

BP_climate_040618_68.jpg
The world's major industrial democracies spend at least US$100 billion each year to prop up oil, gas and coal consumption, despite vows to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2025, a report said on Monday ahead of the G7 summit in Canada.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[LONDON]  The world's major industrial democracies spend at least US$100 billion each year to prop up oil, gas and coal consumption, despite vows to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2025, a report said on Monday ahead of the G7 summit in Canada.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - known as the Group of Seven (G7) - pledged in 2016 to phase out their support for fossil fuels by 2025.

But a study led by Britain's Overseas Development Insitute (ODI) found they spent at least US$100 billion a year to support fossil fuels at home and abroad in 2015 and 2016.

"Governments often say they have no public resources to support the clean energy transition," the study's lead author Shelagh Whitley told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"What we're trying to do is highlight that those resources are there (but) it is being used inefficiently.

"The G7 have pledged to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, but they don't have any systems in terms of accountability to meet the pledges - they don't have road maps or plans," added Whitley, head of the ODI's climate division.

Researchers scrutinised and scored each country against indicators such as transparency, pledges and commitments, as well as their progress towards ending the use, support and production of fossil fuels.

France was ranked the highest overall, scoring 63 out of 100 points, followed by Germany (62), Canada (54) and the UK (47), the report said.

The United States scored lowest with 42 out of 100 points due to its support for fossil fuel production and its withdrawal from a 2015 global pact to fight climate change.

President Donald Trump announced a year ago he was ditching the deal agreed upon by nearly 200 countries over opposition from businesses and U.S. allies.

The 2015 Paris agreement committed nations to curbing greenhouse emissions and keeping the global hike in temperatures "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

Britain scored the lowest on transparency for denying that its government provided fossil fuel subsidies, even though it supported tax breaks for North Sea oil and gas exploration, the report said.

"We do not subsidise the production or consumption of fossil fuels," a spokesman from Britain's treasury said in emailed comments to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We are supporting other countries in phasing out their own fossil fuel subsidies, as part of our commitment to the G20 and G7 pledges," he added.

The study, which was co-authored by Oil Change International, the International Institute for Sustainable Development and the Natural Resources Defense Council, urged G7 governments to set concrete plans to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2025 as pledged.

"What should be a low-hanging fruit in terms of moving public resources away from fossil fuels is not happening, or where it is happening, it's not happening fast enough," said the ODI's Whitley.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Alliance Mineral former CEO and executive director dispose 37m shares for S$12.6m

Gold may hit US$1,400 next year on 'powerful fuel' of weak dollar

Qatar Petroleum buys stake in Exxon's Argentina shale assets

Big investors urge G7 to step up climate action, shift from coal

Record amount of renewable energy installed in 2017: research

Asean's '11th member' dips a toe in the bloc

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

Jun 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Vard Holdings, Rex Int'l, Mary Chia

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's non-stop service to Los Angeles expected to launch 'quite soon'

Jun 4, 2018
Transport

Iata cuts 2018 global airline profit forecast on escalating costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening