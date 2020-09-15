ZenRock, Agritrade face winding up; Hontop put under JM

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ZENROCK Commodities Trading and Agritrade International could be wound up, as their respective judicial managers have filed applications to have them liquidated.
Separately, Hontop Energy (Singapore) has been placed under judicial management.
Judicial managers for...
