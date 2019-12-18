You are here

Home > Executive Money

Most asset managers will be zombie firms: PGIM boss

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191218_ZOMBIE18_3980273.jpg
"We have never seen such a disparity between winners and losers. The vast majority of firms, if you're just doing public equities, you're just doing fixed income, you're struggling," says Mr Hunt.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New York

THE asset-management industry is changing so rapidly that as many as 80 per cent of its players will become "zombie firms" unable to achieve the performance or scale needed to attract new money, according to PGIM chief executive officer David Hunt.

"We have never seen such a disparity between winners and losers," Mr Hunt said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday. "The vast majority of firms, if you're just doing public equities, you're just doing fixed income, you're struggling. You're in outflows, and we don't see that changing anytime soon."

It's a bleak vision for an industry that for decades was able to maintain its pricing power and, with it, fat margins and high salaries. Now, institutional clients such as pension plans are demanding lower fees and concentrating their business with a select number of managers. That threatens to leave behind any firm that doesn't have a track record of beating the market or can't offer a diverse range of investments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No part of the investment industry is under as much pressure as active equities. There, easy access to cheap index funds has exposed the widespread and chronic underperformance of portfolio managers.

SEE ALSO

CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m

"If you don't have the performance, you can't charge the kind of historical fees that you had," said Mr Hunt, who's based in Newark, New Jersey. "If you're a benchmark-hugging firm, you're going to be replaced with passive, and so you deserve."

Some asset managers have merged to gain scale. As Mr Hunt sees it, size alone isn't enough and he thinks only three business models will thrive: indexing giants such as BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group; boutique firms that specialise in a certain type of asset, such as private equity; and multi-asset investors with global reach.

PGIM, the investment arm of insurer Prudential Financial Inc, oversees US$1.3 trillion. It's among the world's largest managers of public fixed income, real estate debt and equity and private credit.

Mr Hunt, an engineer who spent most of his career with McKinsey & Co, joined PGIM in 2011 and became CEO in 2016. He said he intends to expand into private equity secondaries, which involves buying stakes in buyout funds. One business PGIM won't be getting into: passive products.

"We attract really good people, we have a real meritocracy, we support people who have contrarian points of view, sometimes for years, and we encourage people to have non-consensus views," Mr Hunt said. "We're oriented towards active outperformance and we don't want to dilute that culture." BLOOMBERG

Executive Money

Stay nimble, flexible in late cycle rebound

Vanguard sees 2020 slump in credit returns as US growth sputters

Focus on EM's fundamentals

Gold's sterling performance this year may spill over into new decade

Taiwan stocks expected to soar to new high in 2020, say analysts

Riskiest ETFs get green light, but brokers might steer clear

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to slash IPO price-to-trading gap in 2020: executive

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to slash the time between pricing an IPO (initial public offering)...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but dealers show signs of slowing

[HONG KONG] Asian markets edged up on Wednesday but investors appear to be taking their foot off the pedal after the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North...

Dec 18, 2019 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

[HOUSTON] WaterBridge Holdings LLC, a US company that handles water for the fracking industry, is scooping up more...

Dec 18, 2019 10:49 AM
Technology

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

[KUALA LUMPUR] Aztech Group Ltd, a Singapore-based conglomerate, is considering a listing of its technology unit on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly