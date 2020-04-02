Antler to invest up to US$500,000 in startups tackling Covid-19

STARTUP generator and early-stage venture-capital firm Antler will invest up to US$500,000 in total in companies working on solutions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Singapore-headquartered firm is planning to provide funding to up to five teams globally. The startups are expected to propose solutions in mitigation (such as for contact-tracing and surveillance), medical equipment, remote health monitoring and digital tools (such as for remote working and e-learning).

The call for startups is open till April 15; the screening and pitching process will be done remotely.

In selecting the companies to invest in, Antler will take into account the relevance in mitigating the impact of Covid-19, as well as how the startup will work post-pandemic.

"Great necessity inspires great innovation. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt human life around the world, now is a time when innovators need to come together for the greater good. That’s why we believe it is our time to do our part at Antler," said Magnus Grimeland, founder and CEO of Antler.