Biotech firm Carmine Therapeutics inks US$900m deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CARMINE Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing non-viral gene therapies for rare diseases, on Wednesday said it has signed a US$900 million research agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to discover, develop and commercialise two rare-disease drugs.
The company...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes