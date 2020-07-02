BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

CONSUMER

Biotech firm Carmine Therapeutics inks US$900m deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical

Garage
CONSUMER

Biotech firm Carmine Therapeutics inks US$900m deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical

The tie-up aims to discover, develop and commercialise two rare-disease drugs
Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.co@OliviaPohBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article
The tie-up aims to discover, develop and commercialise two rare-disease drugs
Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.co @OliviaPohBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

CARMINE Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing non-viral gene therapies for rare diseases, on Wednesday said it has signed a US$900 million research agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to discover, develop and commercialise two rare-disease drugs.

The company...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Biotech
startup funding
Purchase this article