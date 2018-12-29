Canopy Power raises the eco element in island paradise resorts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AH, paradise. The sun, sand, sea, and... diesel generators?
A dirty little secret in South-east Asia's many island resorts is that many often lack access to reliable power grids and must therefore rely on pollutive fuels for electricity.
Two-year-old startup Canopy
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg