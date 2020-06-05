Construction tech startup Hubble raises S$5m from Tin Men

HUBBLE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in construction analytics data, has raised S$5 million from Tin Men Capital, the startup announced in a statement on Friday. This was Hubble’s first external fund-raising round.

Founded in 2016, it provides software for construction firms that digitalise tasks including resource deployment, management of productivity and safety. This is done via dashboards and apps that are provided to contractors’ ground personnel and head offices.

Hubble’s clients include building contractor Woh Hup, earthworks contractor KKL, infrastructure specialist HSC Pipeline Engineering and New York-listed construction-services firm Jacobs. Besides serving contractors, the startup said that it works closely with Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority, the Public Utilities Board and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Tin Men’s co-founder Jeremy Tan said in the statement: “Building good products is important, but is of no use without market adoption. In Hubble’s case, we saw that almost all the major contractors in Singapore quickly signed on as happy clients.”

Hubble chief executive Lin Shijing added: “Despite having secured term sheets from a number of investors, we chose Tin Men as they were already deeply familiar with the opportunity in construction, and quickly recognised what we had built.”

A young entrant to Singapore’s venture capital scene, Tin Men invests in B2B startups in South-east Asia, with a focus on segments such as smart cities, manufacturing and consumer commerce enablement.