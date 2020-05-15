BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Covid-19 fundraising campaign links startup founders to mentors

Garage

Covid-19 fundraising campaign links startup founders to mentors

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 11:58 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article
Fri, May 15, 2020 - 11:58 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article

SEVERAL members of South-east Asia's startup community are participating in a month-long fundraising campaign that will see mentors offering their time to guide founders affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Through the Mentor for Hope initiative, founders can make a request for the mentors...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

covid-19
novel coronavirus
mentor for hope
venture capital
startups
Purchase this article
 