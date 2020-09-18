Covid-19 turmoil creates fresh openings for new startups

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE economic downturn can in fact be an opportunity for entrepreneurs to launch new ventures, startup veterans and investors tell The Business Times. While funding may be tougher to secure, new startups can capitalise on permanent disruptions created by Covid-19.
The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes