Deliveroo riders can enrol their children in social enterprise programme at cheaper rate

FOOD delivery firm Deliveroo Singapore on Thursday said it will sponsor half of the membership fees for its riders to enrol their children in after-school workshops offered by social enterprise Glyph.

For one year, Deliveroo riders will be able to register their children in the discounted Glyph programme. The original membership fee starts from S$10 a month per child.

The Glyph programme holds free and subsidised non-academic workshops and activities every week, to foster critical thinking and creativity. These include culinary boot camps, art classes, sports activities, and field trips to attractions such as KidZania and iFly.

Aside from the fee sponsorship, Deliveroo will also host four quarterly food and cultural exchanges, open to all Glyph members as well as non-members who are children of Deliveroo riders.

The Deliveroo-Glyph partnership was launched at the first such exchange on Wednesday. The Japanese-themed event was held at INNO Centre in Bukit Merah with a spread sponsored by Deliveroo. Some 40 Glyph children and their family members attended the event, which included a cultural presentation on Japanese food and an activity on origami, or traditional paper folding.

Deliveroo Singapore’s general manager, Siddharth Shanker, said: “This is an opportunity for us to give back to our riders, by helping their children access the great programmes and activities that Glyph organises, as well as engage the local community in a fun and meaningful way, through food education.”

Shaun Wang, director at Glyph, said the partnership with Deliveroo will help the social enterprise reach out to more youths in need.

“Food is such a powerful way to connect people and communities, and we look forward to hosting the next food and culture exchange with Deliveroo in December,” Mr Wang added.

Glyph aims to make holistic education accessible and affordable to children and youths aged five to 17 from challenging communities, to equip them with future-ready skillsets, general knowledge and life skills. It has 300 active participants monthly, out of 1,000 registered members.