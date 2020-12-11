DoorDash's stellar IPO could boost Asia valuations

BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Benchmark set by NY listing may also spur more investments in South-east Asia food delivery peers
Observers say the Asean market could present its own set of challenges and is vastly different from single country markets like the US or China.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Singapore

DOORDASH'S stellar public market debut could bump up valuations for its peers in South-east Asia's food delivery sector and spur more investments in these fast-growing startups, market watchers told The Business Times.

The food delivery company hit a market value of US$60...

