Electronics marketplace Reebelo raises seed funding from June Fund and Antler

REEBELO, which operates a marketplace for used electronics, has raised a seven-figure sum for its seed funding round, which was led by tech investor June Fund, with participation from early-stage venture investor Antler.

David Rosskamp, managing partner of June, will join the company’s board.

Reebelo's e-commerce site offers users access to technology devices that are checked and refurbished by experts who control over 40 checkpoints.

Reebelo is an officially registered second-hand goods dealer and offers extended warranty. It also lets customers sell their used devices for cash through their online trade-in tool.

The platform promises savings of up to 70 per cent compared to the cost of new devices, and offers free replacements for unsatisfied customers. Compared to traditional consumer-to-consumer platforms such as eBay, it offers tested quality, ensuring that all devices are 100 per cent functional, said Reebelo.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Mr Rosskamp, co-founder of June, said: "We are strong believers and investors in circular commerce. What it ultimately stands for is a different form of consumption, a more sustainable and often fairer way. Reebelo's team is following this mission with passion and focus.

"Supporting Reebelo to build up a central electronics trading infrastructure ideally mirrors our investment theses, and we are happy to invest at an earlier stage than we usually do."

Reebelo is a graduate of StartupX’s sustainability pre-accelerator HyperSpark, a partnership with Singapore state investor Temasek.