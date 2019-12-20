BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Facebook buys startup to build live shopping feature: source

Garage

Facebook buys startup to build live shopping feature: source

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 11:26 AM
2 -min read
Listen to this article
nz_facebook_201259.jpg
nz_facebook_201259.jpg, by zahidahar
Facebook Inc acquired a small video-shopping startup earlier this year to help build a live shopping feature inside the company's Marketplace product, according to a person familiar with the plans.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 11:26
2 -min read
Listen to this article

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc acquired a small video-shopping startup earlier this year to help build a live shopping feature inside the company's Marketplace product, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The social media company bought Packagd, a five-person company founded by Eric Feng, a former partner with Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and most of the startup's team joined Facebook in September. Packagd was building a shopping product for YouTube videos. "Think of it as a re-imagination of QVC or a home shopping network," Mr Feng said in a 2017 interview with Bloomberg Television's Emily Chang.

The acquisition by Facebook wasn't announced, but the small team is now working on a project for Marketplace, which would let users make purchases while watching live video broadcasts. Facebook tested a similar product a year ago in Thailand, though that effort didn't include a way to buy merchandise directly from the video and has been shut down, a person familiar with the matter said.

A Facebook spokesman confirmed the efforts. "As we've shared in the past, we're exploring ways to let buyers easily ask questions and place orders within a live video broadcast," she said in a statement.

Live shopping is growing in popularity, especially in China. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd made it an important element of its Single's Day this year, a massively popular one-day event that generated US$38 billion in sales. Kim Kardashian announced a new fragrance via livestream to help hype the event, for example. Amazon.com Inc is also dabbling in live video shopping.

See also

Facebook says investigating data exposure of 267m users

Facebook has tried to take advantage of e-commerce for years without much success, though its Marketplace product - a Craigslist-like feature for buying and selling used goods - has nearly one billion monthly users and launched just three years ago. Facebook-owned Instagram has also said that shopping will be a key focus in 2020, and recently added the ability for users to buy directly from brands inside the app.

Packagd had raised US$7.5 million from Kleiner Perkins, Forerunner Ventures and Alphabet Inc's GV.

BLOOMBERG

Facebook
Packagd
marketplace
live shopping
video shopping
startups
 