Healthcare startup HealthifyMe to launch corporate programmes, expand user base

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED healthcare startup HealthifyMe is looking to expand in the Republic and Malaysia, as well as other markets, amid changing needs and lifestyles influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Monday.
The startup's digital health and fitness platform...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes