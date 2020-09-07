BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Healthcare startup HealthifyMe to launch corporate programmes, expand user base

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 12:24 PM
SINGAPORE-HEADQUARTERED healthcare startup HealthifyMe is looking to expand in the Republic and Malaysia, as well as other markets, amid changing needs and lifestyles influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Monday.

The startup's digital health and fitness platform...

health
startups
covid-19
