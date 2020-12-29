BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

Garage
Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT
3 -min read
A key indicator that Heritas Capital looks at is the number of beneficiaries the startup can serve, says CEO Chik Wai Chiew.
Singapore

SINGAPORE-BASED Heritas Capital Management is planning to launch a US$30 million "impact investing" fund, focused on early-stage technology startups in the healthcare, education and food industries which can bring social and environmental benefits as well as financial returns....

startup funding
Medtech/healthtech
venture capital
private equity
