HR tech startup Qualee raises US$1m in seed funding

QUALEE Technology, a HR tech provider based in Singapore, has raised US$1 million in seed funding from Tandem Technology Partners, a Las Vegas-based investment firm that invests in technology solutions enabling companies with remote and contingent staff.

Qualee's app-based platform enables clients to design customised on-boarding, off-boarding and micro-learning journeys, manage multimedia content repositories, meet compliance requirements and regularly engage staff. The app is now available in 16 languages.

Co-founder and chief executive Vipula Samarakoon said: "The current limitations of physical presence in workplaces reduces opportunities for observable behaviours. Remote teams must instead rely on their company's values to help foster the desired culture. Qualee was deliberately designed with the future of work in mind."

The seed funding will be used to extend features available on the platform and expand Qualee's team across technology, consulting, marketing and support.

Bob Boughner, managing partner at Tandem Technology Partners, said: "There is an strong synergy between Qualee and our extensive insights into contingent and mobile workforces across multiple verticals. Many organisations have been forced to furlough staff recently. Using Qualee allows employers to remain connected with displaced staff and quickly reinitiate as conditions improve."