Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

IMPOSSIBLE Foods has raised US$300 million in a Series E funding round led by existing investors Temasek Holdings and Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's personal venture fund Horizons Ventures, the food-tech startup said on Tuesday.

The company's ﬁfth equity funding round will help to speed up, among others, hiring and capacity expansion at its plant in Oakland, California.

The creator of the Impossible Burger has now raised more than US$750 million to date.

In addition to the two institutional investors, the Series E round includes celebrity investors such as JAY-Z, Trevor Noah, Katy Perry and tennis star Serena Williams.

Previous notable investors include Bill Gates and Google Ventures, the venture capital arm of Google's parent company Alphabet.

The company was launched in 2011, and its signature Impossible Burger landed on Singapore shores in March 2019. In Asia, the burger is sold in various restaurants in Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau. It plans to launch the Impossible Burger in retail outlets later this year.