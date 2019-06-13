Money FM podcast: Influence: Zhou Wenhan, CEO & founder, Smart Walkie Talkie

Influence: Zhou Wenhan, CEO & founder, Smart Walkie Talkie

13:35 min

Synopsis: He created several multiple million-dollar apps before he was 30 and founded the now defunct Tagxe - a pre-Grab taxi ride sharing website that had over 1,500 users. He went on to develop Singapore’s first walkie-talkie app VoicePing, which then led to the founding of his next start-up called Smart Walkie Talkie.

Zhou Wenhan, CEO and founder of Smart Walkie Talkie talks about his app development journey and shares how VoicePing is transforming communication for field workers across various industries.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt