Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Getting MNCs and startups together

Mind Your Business: Getting MNCs and startups together

13:00 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Corporate innovation and where the future of work is heading, useful to know for business leaders who are in the startup world or even in large established corporations. Barbara Guerpillon is director of Unilever Foundry for SEA & Australia. She joins us to discuss how corporations and MNCs can work hand-in-hand and synergistically with the world’s growing startup community.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt