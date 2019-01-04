You are here

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: Getting MNCs and startups together

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

13:00 mins

Synopsis: Corporate innovation and where the future of work is heading, useful to know for business leaders who are in the startup world or even in large established corporations. Barbara Guerpillon is director of Unilever Foundry for SEA & Australia. She joins us to discuss how corporations and MNCs can work hand-in-hand and synergistically with the world’s growing startup community.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

