Neuron Mobility charged for providing e-scooter sharing service without licence

E-SCOOTER sharing startup Neuron Mobility was charged on Thursday for providing its services at public places without the required licence or exemption, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a media statement.

As at Monday (Feb 25), 144 of the startup's personal mobility devices (PMDs) have been impounded by LTA for being made available for hire illegally at public places. This was after repeated written warnings were given to the startup, LTA said.

It remains to be seen whether the development will impact Neuron's pending application for an e-scooter sharing licence with LTA. In its statement, LTA reiterated that when assessing licence applications, it will consider the companies' track record, "including their compliance with the law and regulatory requirements".

Fellow e-scooter sharing startup Telepod was similarly charged on Feb 21 for providing PMD-sharing services without a licence or exemption. Some 68 of Telepod's PMDs have been impounded by LTA as at Feb 14.

Neuron said in a Jan 25 statement that it implemented measures against indiscriminate parking in November last year, and that it is "looking forward to positive results" on the licence application.

The Business Times has reached out to Neuron for further comment.

Neuron raised S$5 million in seed funding led by venture firm SeedPlus in December. SeedPlus partner Chirayu Wadke declined to comment on the latest development.

LTA said that it takes a "serious view" of companies providing PMD-sharing services illegally. Unlicenced operators can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or face a jail term of up to six months. They may receive a further fine of S$500 per day, or part of a day, if the offence continues after conviction.