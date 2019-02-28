You are here

Home > Garage

Neuron Mobility charged for providing e-scooter sharing service without licence

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:34 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

E-SCOOTER sharing startup Neuron Mobility was charged on Thursday for providing its services at public places without the required licence or exemption, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a media statement.

As at Monday (Feb 25), 144 of the startup's personal mobility devices (PMDs) have been impounded by LTA for being made available for hire illegally at public places. This was after repeated written warnings were given to the startup, LTA said.

It remains to be seen whether the development will impact Neuron's pending application for an e-scooter sharing licence with LTA. In its statement, LTA reiterated that when assessing licence applications, it will consider the companies' track record, "including their compliance with the law and regulatory requirements".

Fellow e-scooter sharing startup Telepod was similarly charged on Feb 21 for providing PMD-sharing services without a licence or exemption. Some 68 of Telepod's PMDs have been impounded by LTA as at Feb 14.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Neuron said in a Jan 25 statement that it implemented measures against indiscriminate parking in November last year, and that it is "looking forward to positive results" on the licence application.

The Business Times has reached out to Neuron for further comment.

Neuron raised S$5 million in seed funding led by venture firm SeedPlus in December. SeedPlus partner Chirayu Wadke declined to comment on the latest development.

LTA said that it takes a "serious view" of companies providing PMD-sharing services illegally. Unlicenced operators can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or face a jail term of up to six months. They may receive a further fine of S$500 per day, or part of a day, if the offence continues after conviction.

Garage

Industry body unveils fintech accelerator and mentorship programme for asset managers

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

Singapore fintech startup Rely raises seven-figure pre-series A funding

Today's enterprising entrepreneurs build ecosystems, not products

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Chope partners with MeiTuan Dianping to target China tourists

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

doc749w9rhv2x0a88rd5ek_doc744s8hujoerqmtqvp34.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

clementi-ave1-location-map.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening