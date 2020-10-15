New fund by Thai multi-family office to invest US$120m in South-east Asia

BLUEPRINT Forest (BPF), a Bangkok-based multi-family office, is injecting US$120 million into a new fund, 9 Basil, that will invest in South-east Asian enterprises and distressed assets.

In a Thursday press release, BPF said that the new fund will target sectors including financial services, consumer brands, supply chain and real estate, as well as distressed assets.

9 Basil is also headquartered in Bangkok and has partners in New Jersey, the US, and Hangzhou, China.

The fund's investments currently include consumer finance and insurance brokerage business Ngern Tid Lor Co Ltd, and distressed debt management platform Alpha Capital Co Ltd. The deals were in partnership with CVC Private Equity and Ares SSG respectively.

Schwin Chiaravanont, co-founder and managing partner of 9 Basil, said: "We have designed 9 Basil to become the strategic local partner of choice - at the nexus of several networks, independent from any large business or political group."

BPF currently manages three other funds: Lossless Capital, Open Forest, and Blueprint Forest. It said that it represents over 25 families from over nine countries.