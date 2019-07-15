Online fashion platform Zilingo appoints James Perry as chief financial officer

FASHION and e-commerce platform Zilingo has appointed James Perry as its first chief financial officer. He was the former managing director and head of Technology Investment Banking for Asia-Pacific at Citigroup.

Mr Perry has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and has overseen clients raising funds over US$150 billion, including 40 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the US and Hong Kong. He has also advised technology companies on over US$80 billion in mergers and acquisitions deals across six continents.

Ankiti Bose, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zilingo, said: “We are thrilled to welcome James into our leadership team as we expand our horizons and take the company global. It’s a very exciting time for us.”

As Zilingo continues to grow in markets such as the US, the Philippines, Indonesia and Australia, Mr Perry will join the management team that propels the business forward in terms of scalability and sustainability.

Said Mr Perry: “I’m excited to join the Zilingo team. I have seen hundreds of technology companies over my years in banking, Zilingo stands out as an innovator bringing technology and transparency to an industry that has changed little since the industrial revolution.”

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

“Zilingo is led by one of the most energetic and visionary teams I’ve come across, and I look forward to being a part of this journey,” he added.

Headquartered in Singapore, Zilingo is a commerce platform that enables businesses across the fashion value chain - retailers, manufacturers and raw material suppliers

It connects businesses with services such as sourcing, selling wholesale or retail, marketing, software and financial services.