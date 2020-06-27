BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Over S$100m in extra funding for agriculture, maritime startups

Over S$100m in extra funding for agriculture, maritime startups

Enterprise Singapore says it is working with accelerators and partners to boost the 2 sectors
Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The funding is part of the government agency's efforts to develop an agri-food tech ecosystem that uses innovation and scalable solutions to meet evolving needs, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon (right) at a visit to precision agritech startup Singrow on Friday.
PHOTO: ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE
Enterprise Singapore says it is working with accelerators and partners to boost the 2 sectors
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
Rachel Chia rchia@sph.com.sg @RachelChiaBT
Singapore

STARTUPS in agriculture and maritime industries now have more than S$100 million in additional funding to tap on, with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) announcing new allocation to both sectors on Friday.

ESG said it has set aside over S$55 million to accelerate the growth of...

