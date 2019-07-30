Paints startup gush raises S$3m from property group CDL

GUSH, a Singapore-based startup that makes sustainable paints and advanced building materials, has secured S$3 million from Singapore mainboard-listed property group City Developments Limited (CDL) in a pre-Series A round.

gush said its flagship paint product is formulated to purify the air, eliminate 99.9 per cent of bacteria, regulate humidity and prevent mould. It also has zero volatile organic compounds and releases negative ions which have health benefits such as neutralising free radicals and promoting blood circulation, said gush.

The funding will be used for research and development to explore new advanced building materials and branch out to other verticals beyond the building and construction industry.

The startup also plans to expand in the region where many countries such as Thailand, China, Indonesia and Malaysia are increasingly looking into ways to mitigate air pollution. It hopes to tap the rapid development of green buildings, increasing demand for healthier indoor environments, and shift towards environmentally friendly chemicals and materials.

gush paints have been used in more than 600 residential and 60 commercial projects in Singapore and the region. At Thomson Medical, Singapore’s largest private provider of healthcare services for women and children, all delivery rooms have been painted with gush products to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals and odours.

Sherman Kwek, group CEO of CDL, said: “gush’s paint reduces the need for frequent maintenance from issues like moulding, providing a safer and healthier living and working environment. In view of our changing climate and demographics, CDL will continue to leverage strategic partnerships and innovations to sharpen our value propositions and cater to evolving lifestyle needs.”