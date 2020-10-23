PE veteran behind LVMH arm launches own US$500m Asia fund

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PRIVATE equity veteran and LVMH executive Ravi Thakran has launched a new US$500 million growth fund less than two months after securing his first special purpose acquisition company (Spac), at an unusually quick pace to capture growing exuberance in Asia's consumer industry....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes