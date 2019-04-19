Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TO HELP local startups expand overseas strategically, Enterprise Singapore is looking to run structured programmes through partnerships with foreign players in the tech and innovation ecosystem, a director at the government agency told The Business Times.
These three-
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg