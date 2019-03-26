You are here

Home > Garage

Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 7:43 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

ccorange25web photo.jpeg
Steven Tan (left), managing director of OrangeTee & Tie, with James Lim, managing director (A-Pac) of Helpling.
PHOTO: ORANGETEE & TIE

REAL estate agency OrangeTee & Tie has partnered Germany-headquartered startup Helpling to allow its agents to access home services through the firm's Agent App.

Property agents will be able to book the services of professional housekeepers listed on the Helpling platform, making it even more convenient to get their properties cleaned before presenting them to potential homebuyers or tenants. They can also refer their clients to Helpling from the Agent App.

James Lim, managing director (Asia-Pacific) of Helpling, said: “Having a clean home at a house viewing is key to making or breaking a deal. We are thrilled to partner with OrangeTee to bring professional housekeepers to their extensive network of property agents and clients."

Steven Tan, managing director of OrangeTee & Tie, said the firm believes on-demand housekeeping services are the up and coming trend due to the decreasing size of new homes and the falling demand for stay-in domestic helpers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As such, it is important that our agents are provided with a seamless experience of booking home-cleaning services for their clients. Ultimately, agents should constantly provide high value and impeccable customer-centric services to their clients," said Mr Tan.

"This strategic partnership with Helpling will help OrangeTee & Tie agents provide personalised services via our super app and it will definitely add value along the whole customer journey.”

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
5 Empowering employees to be creative
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

lwx_sgskyline_260319_8.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Opinion

Continued innovation the key to Singapore-US infrastructure tie-up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening