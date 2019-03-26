Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling

REAL estate agency OrangeTee & Tie has partnered Germany-headquartered startup Helpling to allow its agents to access home services through the firm's Agent App.

Property agents will be able to book the services of professional housekeepers listed on the Helpling platform, making it even more convenient to get their properties cleaned before presenting them to potential homebuyers or tenants. They can also refer their clients to Helpling from the Agent App.

James Lim, managing director (Asia-Pacific) of Helpling, said: “Having a clean home at a house viewing is key to making or breaking a deal. We are thrilled to partner with OrangeTee to bring professional housekeepers to their extensive network of property agents and clients."

Steven Tan, managing director of OrangeTee & Tie, said the firm believes on-demand housekeeping services are the up and coming trend due to the decreasing size of new homes and the falling demand for stay-in domestic helpers.

"As such, it is important that our agents are provided with a seamless experience of booking home-cleaning services for their clients. Ultimately, agents should constantly provide high value and impeccable customer-centric services to their clients," said Mr Tan.

"This strategic partnership with Helpling will help OrangeTee & Tie agents provide personalised services via our super app and it will definitely add value along the whole customer journey.”