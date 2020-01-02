Razer names new CIO, CFO

GAMING lifestyle brand Razer has appointed Edwin Chan as its chief investment officer (CIO), with his deputy Tan Chong Neng succeeding him as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The changes were effective from Jan 1, 2020.

Mr Chan is an executive director of the company, and served as the CFO from June 2013 to Dec 31, 2019.

His new focus will be managing the company's investment portfolios, Razer said. This will involve developing both short-term and long-term investment strategies including corporate finance and treasury investments, venture capital investments, and M&As (mergers and acquisitions).

Meanwhile, Mr Tan served as senior vice-president and corporate controller of the company from Nov 1, 2017 to Dec 31, 2019.

Mr Tan is a finance veteran with more than 20 years of experience, and was group CFO of Tri-Star Group prior to joining Razer in 2017, the company added. His previous appointments include CFO and chief operating officer of Stanley Security Solutions in the Asia-Pacific.

Separately, Razer on Thursday announced that its fintech arm is gunning for a digital full-bank licence together with a consortium, including supermarket operator Sheng Siong Holdings.

Razer was founded in 2005 and is dual-headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore. The company has 18 offices worldwide and is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.