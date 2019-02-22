You are here

Razer's property startup Echo Base aims to work tech into real estate projects

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 11:35 AM

GAMING company Razer is poised to shake up traditional real estate development with a new startup that aims to incorporate artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and other next-generation technologies in real estate projects.

Named Echo Base, the Singapore-based digital real estate startup was announced on Friday as Razer marked the groundbreaking of its new South-east Asian headquarters in one-north, which is expected to be ready by the middle of next year.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Singapore Economic Development Board chairman Beh Swan Gin, and JTC Corporation chief executive Ng Lang were among the guests-of-honour at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Razer said that Echo Base, which has been operating in "stealth mode" over the past few months, will focus on the development, investment and management of smart buildings and integrated developments in the Asia-Pacific and selected global gateway cities.

The platform will be led by real estate investment banker Bryan Lim, who has over 16 years' experience working and leading in the regional real estate investment banking franchises of Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Echo Base's maiden project will be the new Razer South-east Asian headquarters.

The new company has also secured its first smart city project in the region that will be developed over the next few years.

Echo Base is backed by SGX (Singapore Exchange) mainboard-listed Boustead Projects Limited and Moor House Capital, an investment holding company that is majority-controlled by Razer co-founder Tan Min-Liang.

Mr Lim said: "Traditional real estate is ripe for disruption. There is much we can do at Echo Base to provide next-generation services for smart buildings and cities of the future."

Razer's new headquarters will be one of two global headquarters of the company. When ready, it will boasts a 19,300 square metres landmark building with office space, research and development labs and design studios, housing more than 1,000 employees.

THE STRAITS TIMES

