RedDoorz eyes growth with 2 new leadership appointments

SINGAPORE-BASED hotel booking and management platform RedDoorz on Monday announced two new leadership appointments, as the firm eyes "significant growth" in 2020.

Jupe Tsui has been appointed as the startup's chief financial officer (CFO), while Liviu Nedef has joined as group senior vice-president of marketing.

Mr Tsui will be responsible for refining RedDoorz's financial growth strategy, as well as implementing new financial initiatives.

According to RedDoorz, Mr Tsui brings with him almost 30 years of experience from some of the world's largest multinational companies.

He was most recently regional CFO for Hong Kong-based financial services and tech company Oriente, and was also formerly Booking.com's regional finance director.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Meanwhile, Mr Nedef, who has led marketing functions for e-commerce brands such as HOOQ and Lazada, has assumed responsibilities in his newly created role, and brings with him almost 15 years of experience, the company said.

"His mission will be to make RedDoorz the leading affordable hotel brand in South-east Asia," RedDoorz said.

Amit Saberwal, chief executive and founder of RedDoorz, noted that the firm has grown five times in size over the past year, and that it intends to continue to drive "significant growth" next year.

He added: "Creating more robust commercialisation strategies, taking greater control of our operational costs, developing impactful brand campaigns, and enhancing end-user experiences enriched with emerging technologies, require an experienced team with a depth of experience in their respective fields to ensure we are solving for both the current and future needs of our business."

This year, RedDoorz had its first close of US$70 million as part of its larger Series C round, and launched a new regional tech hub in Vietnam. The company has raised about US$140 million since its inception in 2015.

Across the region, RedDoorz operates a network of more than 1,500 properties in over 120 cities including Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company will also enter Thailand in 2020.

Last month, BT reported that RedDoorz is making expansion a priority for the company, and that it is gunning for a public listing.