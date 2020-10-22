RedDoorz, seeking to diversify offerings, launches second new brand this year

REDDOORZ, a Singapore-based budget hotel booking platform, on Thursday launched an economy hotel brand in a bid to diversify its offerings and cater to a wider range of consumers.

Properties under the new Sans hotels banner will be kitted out with "trendy furnishings and amenities", and room rates will not be hefty, said RedDoorz.

Sans, a name derived from the Indonesian word santai, roughly meaning "chill", will be rolled out first in Indonesia next month; by year's end, the target is to have five new properties.

This is the second launch by RedDoorz this year, following the launch of its extended-stay co-living brand KoolKost in Indonesia. KoolKost, launched in beta mode in January, aims to address the supply-demand gap in the long-term rental housing space.

With these two platforms, RedDoorz hopes to establish itself as a multi-brand accommodation platform, which in turn will enable it to target different types of travellers.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Its hotel and accommodation partners will now also be able to tap the company's new products, user base and technology to manage revenues, operations and payment systems, it said in a statement.

Amit Saberwal, founder and chief executive of RedDoorz, said: "We are now getting ready for our next phase of growth and despite Covid-19, we remain deeply committed to South-east Asia's hospitality potential.

"Once the pandemic gets behind us, we will be the first hospitality company in our part of the world to spring back into full growth mode again... We want to continue to transform how people travel and live in South-east Asia, provide more economic value to our accommodation partners and become the largest hospitality platform in our region."