Right physical asset balance key to success of grocery delivery players

Right physical asset balance key to success of grocery delivery players

In addition to leveraging their transport fleet, some new rivals from food delivery sector are also building own inventory
Listen to this article
foodpanda started its grocery delivery service pandamart with five warehouses in Singapore, and has since grown to 14 warehouses, says foodpanda Singapore's retail director Diego Pinto.
In addition to leveraging their transport fleet, some new rivals from food delivery sector are also building own inventory
Singapore

COMPETITION in Singapore's online grocery delivery sector is intensifying, as more vie for a slice of the growing pie. Relatively newer players Grab, foodpanda and Deliveroo have invested substantially into the space in 2020, and look set to continue growing.

