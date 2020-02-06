Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

GLOBAL startup generator and early-stage venture capital Antler now counts investment management firm Schroders, family-owned Norwegian investment company Ferd, and New York-based FinTech Collective, as its backers.

The Singapore-founded company has raised over US$75 million in capital over the past six months following the latest investments.

These prominent investors join existing backers such as Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, Canica International and Japan's third-largest credit card issuer Credit Saison.

Magnus Grimeland, Antler co-founder and chief executive, said having accomplished investors such as Schroders, Ferd and FinTech Collective will allow Antler to provide a more valuable network for its startups as they grow their businesses.

Schroder’s group chief executive Peter Harrison will join Antler’s advisory board. Through its investment, Schroders - founded in 1804 - looks to combine its experience, approach to asset management and global distribution network with Antler’s platform.

Antler provides pre-seed and later-stage capital to tech company founders identified via its programme. Launched in 2018, the company has a presence in cities including New York, London, Singapore, Sydney, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Nairobi and Oslo.