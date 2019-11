nz_london_141137.jpg, by zahidahar

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) has added London to its Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) network for startups and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to connect to the UK market, the government agency announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) conference on Wednesday.

PHOTO: ENGLAND'S HISTORIC CITIES/JULIAN LOVE/LONDON AND PARTNERS