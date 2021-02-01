BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Singapore brokerages restrict trading on GameStop, AMC and Koss

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Several brokers operating in Singapore, including IG Group, Phillip Securities, iFast Financial, Tiger Brokers, UOB Kay Hian and Interactive Brokers, restricted trading in shares for the video game retailer GameStop, cinema chain AMC and headphone maker Koss starting Thursday.
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
Singapore

SOME online brokers in Singapore have curbed trading for several US stocks that have become the epicentre of a battle between short sellers and an online army of retail investors. This has sparked an outcry from Singapore retail investors who were momentarily locked out of the...

