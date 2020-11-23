Singapore Medical Council threatens legal action against DoctorxDentist

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has turned up the heat on startup DoctorxDentist, threatening legal action if it fails to accede to demands by medical regulators.
The SMC had asked DoctorxDentist, a medical review and consumer education website, to remove in full...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes