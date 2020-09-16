Singapore still falling short for home-grown biotechs seeking IPO

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
HOME-GROWN biotech companies would rather look for opportunities further ashore than list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). Although the city-state has a growing biotech ecosystem, the local bourse has not been able to benefit much from it.
Industry players who spoke to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes