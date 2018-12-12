You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore venture capital fund TNB Aura's first South-east Asia fund oversubscribed; raises S$31.1m

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 2:42 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE-BASED venture capital fund TNB Aura said on Wednesday that its inaugural South-east Asia focused venture capital fund - TNB Aura Fund 1 - is oversubscribed, with fundraising closed off at S$31.1 million.

TNB Aura primarily invests in data-driven B2B hardware-as-a-service and software-as-a-service companies.

TNB Aura Fund 1 is backed by institutional investors as well as regional corporations, family offices and several ultra high net worth individuals, the venture capital fund said.

Among the venture capitalist's portfolio companies are TradeGecko - a global inventory and order management platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and Ematic Solutions - a digital cross-channel marketing optimisation platform.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

TNB Aura is also a co-investment partner of Enterprise Singapore under the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering scheme.

Said TNB Aura's co-founder and managing partner Vicknesh R Pillay: “We are truly grateful and excited by the response to our first fund. With the financial acumen of the team and its ability to engineer exits for our portfolio companies, we look forward to investing in the best startups in South-east Asia, growing together with them, and establishing ourselves as one of the top players in the region.”

Garage

Singapore online printing startup Gogoprint buys Indonesia printing business

Grab opens research and development centre in Kuala Lumpur

Business management platform Osome raises US$2m in seed funding

Digital wallet launched by dentist could be worth US$1.2b

Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play

British tycoon buys controlling stake in fintech Singapore Life

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

ak_retail_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales inch up by 0.1% in October as growth tapers off

ak_najib_1012.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia charges ex-1MDB chief and Najib for audit tampering

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening