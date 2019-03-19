You are here

Singapore's Golden Gate partners Hanwha to invest in South-east Asia startups

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 10:17 AM

[SINGAPORE] Golden Gate Ventures, a Singapore-based venture capital firm, said on Tuesday it has partnered South Korea's Hanwha Asset Management to invest together in South-east Asian startups in areas such as marketplaces and financial inclusion technologies.

The firms are seeking to raise about US$200 million for their fund, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Golden Gate and Hanwha will invest in startups at the "series B" stage, the venture firm said in a statement. The region's series B deal sizes typically range from US$15 million to US$30 million.

Funding by venture capital firms in South-east Asian startups had risen to a record as of the first eight months of last year, surpassing the total investments made in 2017.

