Snackbox subscription startup Boxgreen raises pre-Series A round led by Octava Impact Investment

SNACKBOX subscription service startup Boxgreen has secured an undisclosed round of pre-Series A funding from Octava Impact Investment, Angel Central Syndicate and existing investor Expara Ventures.

Proceeds will support the Singapore startup’s growth plans and strengthen its supply and distribution chain.

Boxgreen "champions fair and inclusive hiring" and part of the funds raised will be used to set up a new manufacturing facility in Changi Prison to expand its operations while providing training and employment for ex-offenders.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of May with support from The Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise to scale up the place.

The four-year-old company also recently acquired Squeezed! Juice, a cold press juice manufacturing brand, to diversify its consumer offerings of healthier products.

Boxgreen, which is certified by B Corporation - a global non-profit organisation that assesses social and environmental performance, manages its manufacturing and operations in-house and said that it "makes a conscious effort to create positive social value across its entire supply chain".

“Consumers in the region are becoming more conscious about the products that they put into their body, how a product is made and if the products they consume benefit the community or the planet," said Walter Oh, co-founder and CEO of Boxgreen.

"We continue to see a rising growth year on year of consumers who are looking for healthier and more sustainable ways to consume.”

Tan Ting Yong, director at Octava Impact Investment, said: "There is a clear trend towards sustainability and a shift for companies to look beyond the bottom line, to the impact they make on people and planet".