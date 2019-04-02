You are here

Home > Garage

South-east Asia logistics platform TheLorry raises US$5.85m in Series B funding

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 4:03 PM
taras@sph.com.sg

THELORRY, a South-east Asia logistics platform, has raised US$5.85 million in a Series B round led by FirstFloor Capital.

PNB-INSPiRE Ethical Fund I, Cradle Seed Ventures, Axiata Digital Innovation Fund and SPH Ventures - the lead investor from the Series A round - also participated in the Series B round.

Funds raised will be used to strengthen the company's position in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia - the four South-east Asian markets it operates.

Nadhir Ashafiq, TheLorry's co-founder and executive director, added that the funds will also be used to develop and improve the perception of lorry and truck drivers in their respective communities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“We want to be the agent of change in uplifting the status and income of lorry and truck drivers in this region,” he said.

TheLorry was founded in September 2014, with the aim of using technology to make logistics more efficient and affordable by connecting both individual and corporate clients to thousands of lorry, truck and van owners throughout the region. The platform provides house-moving and furniture-transport solutions to its individual clients and also serves multinational corporations in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, industrial, and e-commerce sectors.

The company said in its press statement that it has seen exponential growth in its operations since its launch in Thailand and Indonesia in 2018, and is now profitable in Malaysia and Singapore.

SPH Ventures, an existing investor which participated in the Series B round, is the corporate venture capital fund of Singapore Press Holdings, which owns The Business Times.

Garage

Fintech startup KOKU could raise US$10m more after Tencent co-founder's investment

Vietnam-based startup Jio Health raises US$5m in Series A funding round

Tech startup mobilityX launches all-in-one transport app Zipster

Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading

Forex firm TransferWise to sell stake in new fundraising round: sources

Firms 'can do more to support entrepreneurial spirit to retain talent'

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore organisations see rise in cyberattack volume, complexity: Carbon Black poll

lwx_jb_020419_41.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Johor businesses suffering from drop in Singapore visitors: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening