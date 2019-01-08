You are here

Home > Garage
STARTUPS

Temasek-backed fitness startup ClassPass acquires Asia rival GuavaPass

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SL_GuavaPass_080119_8.jpg
CLASSPASS, the US-based fitness marketplace startup that provides users access to wellness classes and health clubs has acquired its Asia-based competitor GuavaPass as part of plans to grow its footprint in the region.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

CLASSPASS, the US-based fitness marketplace startup that provides users access to wellness classes and health clubs has acquired its Asia-based competitor GuavaPass as part of plans to grow its footprint in the region.

With the deal, ClassPass has acquired GuavaPass's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

BT_20190108_PGLEGAL8_3662232.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

CJ to hold dialogues to tap collective wisdom for profession's future

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening